St. Peter used an early surge in the second half to get past New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Thursday 59-51 in St. Peter.
The Saints (13-4, 6-1 Big South) expanded a two-point halftime lead quickly in the second half and later pulled away in the final six minutes.
“We went in at halftime down by two, unfortunately they came out and hit a couple big shots to start the second half,” Panthers head coach Onika Peterson said. “We cut it back down to two with six minutes to go but could never get over the hump.”
Sidney Schultz led NRHEG (8-8, 3-5 Gopher) with 21 points and Sophie Stork added 17 points. Both finished with a team-high seven rebounds for the Panthers, who dropped their third consecutive game.
NRHEG faces Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Tuesday in Waterville.