Waseca will feature a boys team in the Pacesetter Varsity Sweet 16 tournament on Saturday and Sunday at college of St. Benedict in St. Joseph. This is an invitational tournament in which highly ranked teams in each of the four Minnesota State High School Lesague classes are invited.
Waseca will go up against Sartell-St. Stephen at 9 a.m. Saturday. Each team will play a second game on Saturday, regardless of whether they win or lose their first game. Each team is set to play two games on Sunday as well. The championship, third place and fifth-place games will be held at 3:10 p.m. on Sunday. The following matchups for Saturday are listed below:
Waseca vs. Sartell-St. Stephen
Cretin-Derham Hall vs. New Ulm Cathedral
Hopkins vs. Lake City
Mankato East vs. Henning
Park Center vs. Bemidji
Minneapolis North vs. Hayfield
Eastview vs. Minnesota