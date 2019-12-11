The Panther girls basketball team squeaked out an exciting victory over Hayfield this past Thursday as they pulled out a 61-60 win with under a second left on the clock.
"Tonight was a hard fought battle with the Hayfield Vikings. It came down to .8 seconds left on the clock and Teagan Sutter hitting both free throws to win the game," coach Onika Peterson said.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva led at a halftime 31-26 but it was a back-and-forth battle throughout the second half which came down to Teagan Sutter's clutch free throws.
Sophomore Sophie Stork led the lead with a team leading 28 points and freshman Sidney Schultz put up double figures as well with 12 points. Freshman Erin Jacobsen had nine points and freshman Raquel Fischer had five points as well. Junior Sarah Johns had three points and Teagan Sutter had two points which came at the most pivotal point in the game.
The Panthers are 2-1 overall following this win and are now 1-1 in the Gopher conference. The team will go up against Blooming Prairie at home this Friday. Tip is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.