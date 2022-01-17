Throughout Monday night, the Waseca Bluejays presented the visiting Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers with an ultimatum: close in on Waseca junior center Kloe Wadd beneath the basket and risk the Bluejay guards finding open looks beyond the arc or let the 6-foot-2-inch center score at will.
Regardless of which option the Chargers elected, Waseca managed to burn them with the open option en route to a 55-43 win.
“[Wadd] adds a lot,” said assistant coach Matt Potter, who helped fill in for head coach Joan Conway. “From a defensive perspective, she can be there for help. She blocked shots during this game that weren’t her person's shot, she came and helped block shots and she does a good job rebounding and clearing the boards so the other team doesn’t get second chance points.
“When we’re on offense, she’s really good at getting the ball above her head, getting the ball on the backboard and continues to rebound if the shot doesn’t go in. So we look to get the ball into her and she’s doing a great job.”
But just because they were able to pull ahead by double digit points didn’t mean that the game came easy to them. In fact, the Chargers were the ones who got off to the hot start.
Lutheran elected to run a full-court press for a majority of the game and made its living in the early stages by pressuring Waseca’s ball handlers on their own end of the court, forcing turnovers by cutting off desperation passes or forcing held balls.
After a couple of minutes, Waseca collected its bearings and found ways to break the press with consistent ball movement, tiring out the defenders in time for it to set up its offense.
The Chargers ran zone defense, which the Bluejays quickly broke down.
Keeping the ball moving around the perimeter, they’d wait until they caught the defense opened up for a 3-pointer or a drive into the paint. If the defenders stretched toward the 3-point line, Waseca lobbed the ball to Wadd down low and let the junior center control the paint.
Wadd posted 13 points by the end of the first half and started to draw double teams, which opened Waseca’s deep arsenal of perimeter scorers for wide open 3-point attempts.
“When we threw it into her, she scored. Sometimes when we threw it into her, they’d double-teamed her, so they’re sinking in on her to play defense,” Potter said. “When she can kick that ball out to the perimeter, we get a wide open shot and kids did a good job of making some of those shots.”
If not for a last-second basket from Lutheran, the Bluejays would’ve led by nearly double digits heading into halftime, but instead settled for a 26-19 advantage.
Once the Bluejays opened a 12-point lead, Minnesota Valley Lutheran returned to its stingy full court defense. After a scoring drought caused by that full-court press, junior guard Megan Kanewischer broke the dry streak after driving the ball in on the baseline and getting an easy layup attempt.
At that point, however, the Chargers were starting to build some momentum.
But just like the first half, Waseca found ways to exploit the full court press.
“Our kids are getting better at planning ahead, so as they would get the ball earlier in the season, double teams would come and we wouldn’t know what to do,” Potter said. “We’re doing a better job of recognizing when that double team is coming and getting the ball to an open teammate before it comes.”
Wadd played a huge role in the Bluejays win with a game-high 23 points and 14 rebounds to complete a double-double.
The guards around her also played big roles individually to help Waseca improve to 7-8.
Junior guard Samantha Azure and freshman guard Aliyah Taylor both scored in double figures for Waseca.
Azure recorded 12 points and did her role in dishing the ball out with a team-high four assists. Taylor served as one of Waseca’s top threats from beyond the arc as she recorded 11 points and knocked down three 3-pointers, including a big 3-pointer and open layup towards the end of the game.
Senior guard Madeline Bulfer tallied four points, junior guard Megan Kanewischer added three points and sophomore guard Addison Wieseler added two points.
The Bluejays enjoy the luxury of playing on their home court for five more consecutive games starting with St. James Area on Friday night and St. Clair Saturday afternoon.