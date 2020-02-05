Waseca scored a dual meet win Tuesday by edging out Stewartville/Chatfield 124.775 to 122.925 at Waseca Intermediate School.
The Bluejays won three of four events and saw Jordan Hofmeister claim the all-around title with a 32.575. Stewartville/Chatfield’s Rebecca Fox finished second with a 31.85 and Waseca’s Emily Farley claimed third with a 31.425.
Hofmeister won the floor exercise with an 8.6 and finished second on the balance beam and uneven parallel bars. She scored an 8 on the bars and a 7.7 on the beam. Hofmeister also took third in vault with an 8.275.
Farley won two events -- the vault and beam. Farley scored an 8.45 on the vault and an 8.075 on the beam. She also finished second on the floor with an 8.5 and seventh on bars with a 6.4.
Sarah Kummerfeldt took third in floor exercise with an 8.3 as Waseca finished with a 33.25 to even the event. The Bluejays also won vault with a team score of 33.175 and beam with a 30.125. Stewartville/Chatfield won the bars with a 29.6.
Rachel Scheffert had a third-place finish in bars with a 7.5 and Taylor Flatau took fourth in vault with an 8.25.
Waseca heads to Windom Thursday for a meet at 6 p.m.