Waseca boys basketball brings home first state title in over 100 years

Ryan Dufault knew his shot was good the moment the ball left his hands.
"I was like, 'We need to get a shot up.' The clock kept ticking down … I was like, 'We need to get something up,'" Dufault said after the game, recalling the waning seconds of the Class AA boys basketball state championship match between the Waseca Bluejays and Caledonia Warriors Saturday afternoon. "So, I just did my in-and-out move that I do all the time in practice and I came to the baseline where...I just stopped and I knew it was going in from the beginning."
The Bluejays (23-1) defeated the Warriors (23-2), 51-49, sealing the game on Dufault's baseline jumper with a little over 2 seconds remaining on the clock to claim the boys basketball program's first state title since 1918. Getting the ball in Dufault's hands to close the game was always Waseca head coach Seth Anderson's plan.
"Any time we're trying to take the last shot of the half or take the last shot of the game, the ball is always in Ryan's hands because he's our best ball-handler, he's our best decision-maker and he's our best playmaker," Anderson said. "We ran our stall offense until the end and we kind of set a fake screen, a flat screen, for Ryan, just so he could kind of get some momentum going downhill to his left. Ryan just used that inside-out left-handed dribble and he got to one of his favorite spots on the floor and he put it home."
Dufault finished with a game-high 23 points to go along with five rebounds and five steals to take home Player of the Game honors. He didn't exit the contest a single time during gameplay, a fact that didn't even register in his mind.
"I was focused on winning," Dufault said of his mentality, "exhaustion" not even a word in his vocabulary. "I don't get gassed too much in games unless the game's going up and down for about 9 minutes [straight]," he said with a laugh.
Waseca's win against Caledonia was uncharacteristic for a team who defeated their opponents by an average of nearly 30 points per game entering the contest. The looks were there, however, the bottom of the net was hard to find. The Bluejays shot 18-for-60 from the field as a team — which equates to a paltry 30% field goal percentage — including converting only six of their whopping 30 3-point attempts. Yet, in spite of their propensity to draw iron rather than nylon, they still won. Anderson was proud of his team's ability to overcome some of the only adversity they've seen all season to pullout the win.
"You're going to face [adversity] at some point during a championship game, especially when you're playing a really good team in a state championship game like Caledonia," Anderson said. "You look at the shots we got, Zach got an unbelievable amount of good looks and he's a the best 3-point shooter [on the team] and he had a tough night. Andrew, our most dominant player, had a tough night. [Seberson], who's been averaging just under 20 points per game in the playoffs, had a tough game. And Kyreese had a tough game. Ryan was kind of the guy that was hitting big shot after big shot the whole way. I couldn't be more proud of our guys for being able to stay in the game when offensively it was a struggle. To be able to defend the way we did against a really good Caledonia team like that is unbelievable. You have to guard all five of their guys, they can all dribble to the hoop, they're all strong kids, they can all shoot the 3. It's an unbelievable defensive job we did tonight."
The quartet of Andrew Morgan, Kyreese Willingham, Matt Seberson and Ryan Hoehn — who combined to shoot a meager 10-for-45 from the field — didn't let their offensive struggles compound on the defensive end of the court, an attribute that is all too uncommon amongst high school basketball players. They locked down their opposition, forcing eight steals and 20 turnovers, while holding the Warriors to 17-for-46 shooting from the field.
Emotions erupted from the Waseca sideline when the final buzzer sounded and the last second halfcourt heave by Caledonia clanked off the back iron of the rim. Players embraced and rushed to their fans and parents on the other end of the court in raucous bliss while coaches Anderson — father and son — embraced and wept tears of joy near the bench.
"I'm so blessed to get this state championship and bring it home with all my best friends on this team," Dufault said. "I mean, we've played together since we were in fifth or sixth grade. We've wanted this our whole lives and we worked up to it every practice, over [the] one hundred games we've played, the 300 or 400 practices we've had together. It's all over, but it's awesome that we came out on top and it ended the way it did."
For the majority of the athletes on the Waseca Bluejays' roster, their high school basketball careers have come to an end. Very few athletes are able to end their careers with a win, as champions. The Waseca boys basketball team accomplished that near mathematical impossibility. It is both a time of great joy and great sorrow as this team, these players, will never again take the court as members of the Waseca boys basketball program and as teammates. A few — a namely Dufault and Morgan — may meet again in the future as opponents at the college level. Yet their names and accomplishments will live on in the Waseca trophy cases, record books and banners for a longtime to come. They are champions and they are now Waseca High School legends.
As for Anderson, the Bluejays' championship provides clarity, peace and, at long last, a moment to stop worrying and finally catch his breath.
"I'm going to be smiling for a long time here. I'm going to be smiling for a long time," Anderson said. "When you're a part of a really good team and have such high expectations where you don't usually get as excited for wins during the season like you normally should, everything is always just a worry about what could possible go wrong and how you can eliminate anything possibly going wrong. This is probably the first time in about three years where I just am able to take a deep breath and enjoy the moment."