Two years have passed since the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton softball team took to the diamond and in that time the Bulldogs have lost plenty of experience to graduation. But that just makes the season even more exciting for head coach Megan Christopher.
“When coaching a sport, change is inevitable,” she said. “Kids graduate, get hurt or find another path to pursue. However, the other side of change, scary and unknown, can be equally as beautiful. In fact, it presents opportunities. The changes are too great to list, and for that I am excited. We are a very young team led by three seniors who bring experience to the table.”
Those three seniors are pitchers Dani Gerdts and Abby Tarrant, and Kiya Erler, who will be a weapon at the plate.
“These girls have been around the program and have done a great job helping the younger ones learn the system,” Christopher said. “I am thrilled for these younger goofballs to take the field.”
Those “younger goofballs” that Christopher singled out include Jessa Westphal, Gracie Bluhm, Kennedy Jewision, Isabelle Rider and Vanesssa Terbeest; as well as “the most dedicated juniors Raegan Berndt and Lilli Cahill who are going to be a driving force this year as they help lead the team and instill the competitive culture from years past.”
Christopher also made sure to mention that there is something special about the Bulldogs this spring that makes her even more excited than normal about the upcoming season.
“I have coached a lot of teams in my softball days, but there is something about this group of girls after the first week of practice that strikes a different chord in my heart,” she said. “I don’t know what it is yet. This group has something about them that I can’t wait to see develop over the next couple of months. All I know right now is that I appreciate being out on the ball field and the joyous spirit that these girls bring day in and day out. It’s a great place to be and exciting to be on the other side of ‘change.’”
ROSTER
Dani Gerdts
Abby Tarrant
Kiya Erler
Raegan Berndt
Lilli Cahill
Jessa Westphal
Vanessa Terbeest
Isabelle Rider
Gracie Bluhm
Lexi Dahlberg
Allie Olson
Clarissa Seeley
Kylie Moravac
Olivia Ostrich
MaKae Erdman
2021 SCHEDULE
April 9: At Blooming Prairie
April 13: Home vs. St. Clair-Loyola
April 15: Home vs. Cleveland
April 19: Home vs. Belle Plaine
April 20: Home vs. Martin Luther-GHEC-Truman
April 23: At Maple River
April 24: Home vs. Buffalo Lake-Hector and Cleveland
April 27: Home vs. Madelia
April 29: Home vs. Nicollet
April 30: At St. Clair
May 4: Home vs. United South Central
May 6: At Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial
May 7: Home vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
May 11: At Cleveland
May 14: At NRHEG
May 18: At Medford
May 24: Home vs. New Ulm Cathedral
May 27: At Martin County West
May 29: Conference Showcase at Caswell Park