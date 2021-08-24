The biggest challenges facing the Waseca Bluejays girls tennis team this coming fall are two-fold. For starters, the team lost the majority of their doubles players from last season and will likely rely on a number of freshman to fill the holes left by graduation. Additionally, the Bluejays will have to battle a lack of overall depth and experience due to a lack of numbers and the presence of only two seniors on the team.
Despite the challenges he expects his team to face, head coach Kyle Collins is excited to see what his athletes can accomplish over the course of the season.
"I worked with a lot of them during in the summer and a lot of them have played tennis for a long time," Collins said after a sunny and warm practice last week. "We've got about five or six freshmen that are on the team, which is good to help our numbers out. Our two strong classes are our junior and freshmen classes, so were looking for big things from them this year."
Returning are top-performers Cece Huttemeier and Sarah Robbins, who will slide in as the Bluejays No. 1 and No. 2 competitors during singles play. Both athletes play tennis year-round and figure to be two of the toughest matches in the conference this fall.
However, beyond Huttemeier and Robbins, Waseca returns very little in terms of varsity experience. As such, Collins' goals for his team are less focused on competing for a conference title and more on looking to improve each day and every match. If the Bluejays are able to accomplish their goals, Collins will consider the season a success, regardless of their final win-loss record.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Aug 24: 11:00 a.m., Worthington
Wednesday, Aug 25: 1 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools. Lakeville North High School
Friday, Aug 27: 9 a.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Mankato East High School
Wednesday, Sep 1: 4 p.m., Faribault
Tuesday, Sep 7: 4:30 p.m., Away vs. Albert Lea
Thursday, Sep 9: 4:30 p.m., St. Peter
Saturday, Sep 11: 9:00 a.m., Multiple Schools
Tuesday, Sep 14: 4:30 p.m., Fairmont
Thursday, Sep 16: 4:30 p.m., Away vs. Blue Earth Area
Monday, Sep 20: 4:30 p.m. Red Wing
Tuesday, Sep 21: 4:30 p.m., Away vs. New Ulm
Thursday, Sep 23: 4:30 p.m., Away vs. Sleepy Eye
Monday, Sep 27: 4:30 p.m., Away vs. Stewartville
Thursday, Sep 30: 4:30 p.m., Tri-City United