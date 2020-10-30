Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton picked up its second straight win Thursday with a 25-16, 25-23, 25-20 sweep of Martin County West in Trimont.
The Bulldogs (4-2) got seven kills from juniors Mara Richardson and Claire Adams. Junior Alex Cords added five kills, sophomore Jessa Westphal four kills and junior Sydney Gahlon three kills. Cords tallied three blocks and Westphal added two as JWP had a strong presence at the net.
Adams finished with 15 assists to lead the team while Richardson added 11. Junior Andra Armstrong led the team with 11 digs and three ace serves. Gahlon finished with eight digs and two ace serves.
The Bulldogs return to the court Monday against Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman in Janesville.