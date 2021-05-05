A prominent member of the Waseca community has found a new job.
Former Minnesota Twins third base coach and Waseca resident Gene Glynn will return to the sidelines next winter after accepting the position of head boys basketball coach for St. Clair High School. The news of his hiring was originally reported by Chad Courrier of the Mankato Free Press.
The state’s first Mr. Basketball award recipient in 1975, Glynn is no stranger to the basketball court having both played and coached the game to a high degree of success. Glynn attended Minnesota State University, Mankato from 1976-1979 where he served as the team’s point guard in addition to playing second base for the baseball team. He owns multiple school records, including most career assists (772) and stolen bases (81). He also served as the head coach for the Mankato Loyola boys basketball program from 1989-1992 where he helped lead the Crusaders to a runner-up finish in the 1990 state tournament. Glynn was inducted into the MSU-M Hall of Fame in 1991 and the Waseca High School Hall of Fame in 2005.
Glynn retired from coaching in MLB this past fall after serving as the infield and base running coordinator for the Miami Marlins since 2019. Prior to his stint with the Marlins, Glynn served as the third base coach for the Twins for four seasons (2015-2018) after owning the title of manager of the team’s then Triple-A affiliate Rochester Red Wings since the early 2010s.
St. Clair finished last season with a 14-3 record and ultimately lost to Sleepy Eye, St. Mary’s in the Section 2A championship game. Glynn will be replacing Charlie Freitag who stepped down as the coach of the Cyclones after 10 seasons at the helm.