The atmosphere inside the Waseca High School gym Monday night could only be best described as bittersweet. Stepping onto their home court for the final time in the regular season, the Bluejays were able to say goodbye to their collection of senior leaders in front of a home crowd filled with friends and family.
Unfortunately for Waseca, it wasn’t able to put the icing on the cake with a victory for the seniors, as the Bluejays ultimately lost in four sets to the visiting St. James Area Saints. With seniors playing their final game, there were already hints of an emotional night
“As much as volleyball is a physical sport, it’s also a mental sport,and just put that in the back of your mind, too,” Waseca head coach Jolene Hauger said.
Trailing 1-0 following a 25-17 loss in the first set, Waseca bounced back to tie things up at 1-1 with a 25-22 second set win over St. James. Unfortunately for the Bluejays, the Saints reestablished control of the match with a 25-22 win in set No. 3.
Backs against the wall, the Bluejays tried making a late run in the fourth set to even things up but couldn’t keep up with the Saints and fell 25-19 to seal their 3-1 loss in their regular season home closer.
“We had our good, bad and ugly moments to basically summarize it,” Hauger said. “It’s hard to find energy, and that seems to be a trend, especially when it's a Monday, for any team. It was a tough go; we couldn’t put the pieces together to be a cohesive unit. When we were doing well, we were rolling, but for most of the night, we were only doing parts of our jobs and not connecting everything.”
Despite the loss, the team kept its spirits high by bringing out baskets for all of the senior players, along with photos and hand drawn versions of all of their jerseys.
A line of Waseca’s juniors formed by the scorers table and they spoke to their graduating teammates and to the crowd of friends and family supporting them about how much they appreciated what the group brought to the team and highlighted some of their favorite memories or things about each player.
Whether it's sparking energy from the bench or consistent producers night in and night out on the court with the likes of Jadyn Olsem and Sophie Potter, the senior impact on the Bluejays is heavily felt.
“It’s a good group, they’re hands down go-getters, they love the sport, they love their teammates, they love being here,” Hauger said. “Just their dedication over the years has really shown through, so it's a group that we’ll definitely miss with a lot of hype, energy and leadership.”
While it was the final home game of the regular season, Waseca and the senior core still have one game remaining. The Bluejays go on the road Monday to face Redwood Valley in their regular season finale before they start preseason play.