Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s Kobe Weimert added another record to his outstanding career Thursday when the Bulldogs defeated Norwood Young America 58-51 in Janesville.
Weimert broke the single season scoring record by finishing with 24 points to add to a list of records that include the all-time leader in career steals and assists, single season leader in steals and assists.
Weimert helped JWP (12-14, 6-6 Valley) erase a 31-18 halftime deficit in the second half and the Bulldogs started to find their shooting touch. JWP shot 7 of 10 on 3-pointers in the second half and started getting more defensive stops.
Cole Gunderson hit five of those 3-pointers to finish with 15 points and Dylan Rinehart added eight points. Tristian Schroer hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the second half to give the Bulldogs the lead the rest of the game.
“Our defense did a nice job in the second half and forced them into a lot of turnovers,” JWP head coach Nick James said.
Weimert added five steals, five assists and five rebounds.