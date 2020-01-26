Waseca erased a two-goal deficit in the final eight minutes of play Saturday to knock off Albert Lea 5-4 in Albert Lea.
Ben Priebe scored with 4 minutes, 12 seconds left in the third period to catapult the Bluejays (12-4, 6-4 Big South) to their fifth straight win. Priebe and Riley Forshee each scored twice while Jagger Johnson scored the game-tying goal at the 12:19 mark of the third period. Less than 30 seconds later Priebe knocked home the go-ahead goal.
The Tigers (7-9-1, 6-3-1 Big 9) outshot Waseca 60-15 but goalie Ben Diedrich turned away 56 shots for the Bluejays.
Waseca grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period when Forshee scored his first goal at 7:25 of the period and the Bluejays held the lead despite getting outshot 21-5 in the period.
That lead evaporated in the second period as Albert Lea scored twice within the first minute of play. Culley Larson tied the game 45 seconds into the period and six seconds later Sam Witham put the Tigers up 2-1.
Forshee evened things before the end of the period with his second goal of the game at 9:18 of the period.
A wild third period saw five goals scored and Albert Lea got rolling in the first half of the period before Waseca stormed back. Campbell Cichosz scored a power-play goal at 6:06 of the third period to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead. Danny Chalmers added to the lead with a goal at 8:48 before the Bluejays responded.
Priebe scored his first goal a little more than a minute later and Johnson tied things at 4-4 before Priebe’s game-winner.
Waseca will try to extend its win streak to six games Tuesday against Redwood Valley in Redwood Falls.