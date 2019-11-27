WASECA — It has been a rocky start for the Waseca Bluejay girls hockey team to start the season as they continue the search for their first win of the season.
The team played Worthington on Saturday in Waseca where they fell 9-3.
The girls showed offensive prowess but need to work on fixing defensive holes going forward. Worthington struck the scoreboard first with a goal from Riley Nickel as she took an assist from Kya Nickel.
Waseca responded strongly less than a minute later as Jayde Pederson corralled a pass from Miranda Breck and put it in the back of the net to tie the game up. Waseca took the lead 45 seconds later as Tanika Johnson connected a pass to Pederson who slapped in another goal to put the Bluejays up 2-1.
Worthington stayed poised and rattled off three more goals in the first period to retake the lead. Cadence Van Ede was able to put in a goal of her own and the Hannah Berrie scored on a power play after she took an assisted from Riley Nickel.
Ashton Fogelman had the last goal of the first period to put Worthington up 4-2 going into the second period. It was the same story in the second period as Worthinton strung together another three goals to build up a dominant lead. Fogelman scored the first goal of the period after an assist from Kya Nickel. Kessey Aljets found the back of the net off an assist from Taya Oberloh and then Fogelman snagged a hat trick as she scored on a power play after receiving an assist from Kya Nickel.
Worthington went into the third period up 7-2 and slipped in two more goals to cap off the offensive onslaught. Kya Nickel scored to kick off the period after an assist from Riley Nickel and Lauren Nelson scored later in the period to put the team at nine goals overall. The Bluejays found the net one more time as Izabella Slechta scored with 8:23 left in the game.
Bluejays goalkeeper Timothea Volkmer had 24 saves on the day after 33 shots on goal and Worthington goalie Kaylee Bents had 27 saves after 30 shots on goal.