Isaac Arnst, representing the Henderson fire department, won the Bus Demolition event. (Photo Courtesy Arlington Raceway)

The Night of Destruction during the Sibley County Fair saw lots of action. The highlight of the event, the Bus Demo Race saw Henderson Fire Department, Isaac Arnst outlast the other busses and capture the win. Second place went to Eric Platz from Lafayette after his bus caught on fire.

Brett McConnell of Henderson, winner of the EZ Wash Storage Truckcross race. (Photo Courtesy Arlington Raceway)

