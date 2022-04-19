The fishing is so good in St. Peter Trout Ponds that Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Waterville Area Assistant Fisheries Supervisor Brandon Eder, of Janesville, brings his children fishing there.
"I brought my boys out there last year," Eder said. "They were 8 at the time, and the first day we threw spinners and it was constant action. Then we came back a couple of days later and they wouldn't even look twice at a spinner. But it you threw a wax worm out there and let it sink slowly, they would take that readily.
"It's a fantastic spot for kids and family. There's easy access to the ponds and you don't have to cast a county mile. And you don't need fancy equipment. And you don't need a boat or a big truck to pull it. And the fish are usually pretty willing to bite. That's important for kids and beginning anglers to have a little bit of luck so they keep coming back.
"At least for a little while in the spring it gives folks the opportunity to chase trout without having to drive to the Southeast or the Arrowhead. On days when it might only be 35 degrees, you can bundle up and catch a few from shore and stay warm. The ponds will be lined. People love it."
The DNR stocked the ponds along Ottawa Road in Le Sueur County with 1,500 rainbow trout for the trout fishing opener Saturday, April 16.
Three more stockings are scheduled. A week later, the week of April 18, 1,500 more rainbows will be stocked. Then there will be two weeks between stockings of 1,000 rainbows each in the first and third weeks of May. The last stocking is a week after the walleye and northern pike season opener May 14, so it provides good fishing opportunities before the big opener.
The three ponds provide a good chance for families and all people to catch fish willing to bite.
The ponds offer trout fishing which is pretty scarce in South Central Minnesota, compared to Southeast Minnesota which has 700 miles of trout streams.
The only other nearby trout fishing in south central Minnesota includes brown trout in Seven-Mile Creek and brook trout in Rice Creek or Spring Brook, which flows from Dundas to Northfield into the Cannon River and has native brook trout fishing. It has an angling easement on private land that is open to fishing.
"It has a pile of brook trout in it," Eder said. "Most of them are really small (4-5 inches), but we do see them up to 12-13 inches. But the numbers of fish and anglers is less. But that's about it if there wasn't a stocking program, Eder said.
Seven-Mile Creek, in the Nicollet County Park along State Highway 169 between St. Peter and North Mankato, is stocked annually with 300 adult brown trout a day before the opener
The fish are hauled in the back of a pick-up truck and trailer from the Lanesboro fish hatcheries each spring.
Going without food for a few hours the trout are hungry and bite readily, especially shortly after they are stocked.
Fishing can be really productive at first where they're willing to bite variety of baits.
"Early on when they haven't been pressured much, I've found them to be pretty aggressive and they'll hit anything shiny, a little jigging spoon or a little crank bait, in-line spinners," Eder said. "I've even seen guys catch them on flies. Once they come out from the hatchery, they're used to getting fed on a schedule, and they'll be looking for food."
After they are in the water for a while, the fish become more finicky and live bait, such as minnows, waxies, night crawlers, marshmallows or corn work better.
Although the initial stocking was delayed a day to Friday between of cold and windy weather on Thursday, the water stays a consistent temperature because it is spring fed with ground water at 56 degrees.
Fishing should be as good as usual, although the crowds of anglers out for the opener could sparser if it's only 15 to 20 degrees, Eger said. "But to the fish it's all the same water. If it was 90 today, the water would still be 56 degrees and if it's 20 tomorrow the water will still be 56 degrees. It's what the ground temperature is."
"The water will be the same temperature regardless of the air temperature. You might have to deal with iced up lines and reels, but I would imagine the fish will be cooperating. Hopefully the sun comes out. That will make a big difference. I wouldn't expect to see any difference in the bite."
Unlike lakes which have colder water this time of year and fish don't bite as readily, the trout will be willing to bite as soon as they are stocked.
Fishing opens an hour before sunrise and closes at 11 p.m.
The fish are yearlings and range from 10 to 12 inches or half a pound each, which is a good eating size. Most of the fish get caught, so there is not a lot of carryover. Although people catch them in the fall.
"The whole purpose of throwing 'em in here is for folks to keep them," Eder said.
All three ponds have a maximum depth of about 4 to 5 feet, although one pond is about twice as big as the other two ponds, so more trout are stocked there. The smaller ponds, however, tend to be more popular with anglers.
The drainage system was repaired to keep the water level consistent and weir was fixed on one pond. The ponds drain into the wetlands and into the Minnesota River.
There also are put-grow-and-take fishing opportunities for brown and brook trout in the Southwestern Minnesota area including Austin, New Ulm, Canby, Marshall, Watkins, Slayton and Windom and Redwood areas.