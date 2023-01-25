2.1 Kyle and team.jpg

Kyle Ahlschlager (No. 8) stands with his teammates after the win to celebrate his 100th career goal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Saturday, senior forward Kyle Ahlschlager broke the Waseca Bluejay boys hockey record for career goals, exceeding the previous record of 93. Three days later, Ahlschlager broke the century mark as he helped lead his team to an 8-0 thrashing of the Redwood Valley Cardinals, becoming the first Waseca boy in program history to score 100 goals.

2.1 Griffen Krautkramer.jpg

Griffin Krautkramer (No. 15) celebrates the hat trick with his teammates after tapping in a goal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.1 Brayden Hesch-Priem.jpg

Brayden Hesch-Priem rips a shot on goal from the left side. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments