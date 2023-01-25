Saturday, senior forward Kyle Ahlschlager broke the Waseca Bluejay boys hockey record for career goals, exceeding the previous record of 93. Three days later, Ahlschlager broke the century mark as he helped lead his team to an 8-0 thrashing of the Redwood Valley Cardinals, becoming the first Waseca boy in program history to score 100 goals.
"I couldn't do it without my teammates," said Ahlschlager after the win. "They push me, keep me going and get me the puck in good situations so it's cool, but I couldn't do it without them."
He came into the game with 99 career goals and No. 100 came just one minute and six seconds after the opening puck drop as he scored the even strength goal unassisted. Ahlschlager would add a power play goal later in the first period, assisted by Preston Miller and Hunter Anderson, to put the Bluejays up 2-0.
Things continued to get out of hand for the Cardinals in the second period with Waseca adding five more goals, two from Hunter Anderson, both assisted by Brayden Hesch-Priem, and a full hat trick from Griffin Krautkramer with all three being assisted on by Ahlschlager while including one assist each from Anderson and Preston Miller.
Speaking of the chemistry between himself and players like Anderson and Krautkramer, Ahlschlager noted, "We have been playing on the outdoor rink out there, hanging out together and getting our chemistry up which has just helped us to know where everyone is on the ice."
He would cap off the night with a hat trick of his own, scoring down a man with an assist from Krautkramer 5:40 into the third.
A scary moment occurred with the game already well in hand and with just over three minutes remaining when a poorly timed and placed hit sent forward Brayden Hesch-Priem into the boards head-first. After initially attempting and struggling to get to his feet, Hesch-Priem was attended to by the training staff and eventually led off the ice under his own power.
"It's a big deal when a guy like that goes down, he's one of our top forwards," noted Ahlschlager. "But at the end of the day we saw him get up and knew he was going to be okay, so we just wanted to finish the game out for our goalie who had the shutout going."
The Bluejays were ultimately able to preserve the shutout victory for goaltender Eli Wetzel who stopped all 11 shots sent on goal in the win.
Waseca will return to the ice Friday, Jan. 27 when the team travels to Marshall for a matchup with the Tigers. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.