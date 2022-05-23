The track and field teams for Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton traveled to Triton for the Triton Meet against the hosting Cobras, Byron, Pine Island, Lyle-Pacelli, Kenyon-Wanamingo, St. Peter, Chatfield, Rochester Lourdes, Cannon Falls and Hayfield.
The boys team finished sixth in the team standings and the girls took seventh with Claire Adams, Maddy Kunst, Lilly Strauss and Ashlin Keyes highlighting the day with a school record-tying performance in the girls 4x400 relay.
Adams, Kunst, Strauss and Keyes claimed first place in the 4x400 by posting a time of four minutes, 17.02 seconds, which tied JWP’s school record for the girls 4x400 relay. On top of that, Kunst also earned first in the 4x800 relay alongside Sydney Gahlon, Lauren White and Kwynn Krause and Keyes took first individually in the high jump.
The boys 4x800 team of Alex Kleve, Landon Dimler, Luke Cahill and Memphis James also claimed a first place finish with their time of 9:19.42.
Adams took second in the girls triple jump while Nick Johnson claimed second in the boys high jump en route to earning his first varsity letter
The girls 4x100 team (Brielle Bure, Strauss, Keyes, Claire Walz) and the 4x200 team (Bure, Strauss, Katie Olson, Walz) both took fourth place. Memphis James took fourth place in the boys high jump and was a part of a fourth place finish in the boys 4x400 along with Isaiah Berndt, Michael VanRavenhorst and Landon Dimler.
Softball: WEM 4, JWP 3
The JWP softball team went on the road Friday and fell 4-3 to the hosting Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers.
Brielle Dessner and Ellah Oliver led the Bulldogs with two hits each with Dessner hitting for a double and a single and Oliver hitting two singles. Lilli Cahill added one hit.
In the circle, Vanessa Terbeest recorded seven strikeouts in the loss.