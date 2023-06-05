FxuSvq0XgAQo8pF.jpg

Nevaeh Weimert, MaKenzie Westphal, Ashlin Keyes, and Lilly Strauss qualified for state in the 4x400M Relay. (photo courtesy of JWP Activities Twitter/@JWP_Bulldogs)

Saturday morning, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton track and field team made the short trek down highway 14 to Mankato West High School for the MSHSL Section 2A Track and Field Championship. Seven Bulldogs would ultimately qualify to advance to the Class A Track and Field State Championships with a quartet of school records falling during the competition. 

Ryan Kronbach qualified for state in the high jump. (photo courtesy of JWP Activities Twitter/@JWP_Bulldogs)
Lilly Strauss who qualified for state in the long jump. (photo courtesy of JWP Activities Twitter/@JWP_Bulldogs)
Ashlin Keyes qualified for state in the high jump. (photo courtesy of JWP Activities Twitter/@JWP_Bulldogs)

