Unfortunately, relationship abuse is extremely common in the United States. In fact, statistics show that one out of three women and one out of four men have experienced violence within an intimate relationship. It’s likely that, even if you haven’t experienced abuse yourself, you know someone who has.
So what do you need to know about it? CADA advocates worked together to share a few things you might want to keep top of mind.
1. Abuse can happen to anyone.
There is no amount of education, financial resources, class mobility, or status that can prevent relationship abuse from occurring. Even so, sometimes we are tempted to make assumptions about who we think could be — or could not be — experiencing relationship abuse.
Research shows, however, that the issue is widespread and occurs across all spectrums of society.
2. You don’t know what’s happening behind closed doors.
Just because someone appears to have a successful career or a happy family doesn’t mean you can assume they aren’t experiencing abuse. In fact, people living in abusive relationships sometimes work hard to make sure that you would never guess what things are really like.
Believing survivors — even if you had know idea that abuse was happening — is a vital part of supporting them.
3. Relationship abuse is not limited to physical harm.
Often when we hear about abuse we picture some form of physical violence. Of course physical abuse is definitely included in the definition, but it’s much broader than that. Other forms of relationship abuse can include emotional and verbal abuse; financial and economic abuse; sexual coercion; intimidation and threats; isolation and extreme jealousy; and more.
Being aware that abuse can take many shapes can help you better identify possible abuse and support survivors.
4. Leaving an abuser is usually not an easy option.
According to the research, some of the most volatile and potentially dangerous moments in an abusive relationship occur when the victim begins to consider leaving the relationship. In addition to the increased risk of harm, factors like access to transportation or financial resources come into play. Parents with children also face major concerns around the chance they may lose custody, or fears for how they will care for and house their children if they leave an abusive home.
There are many reasons a survivor may stay with an abusive partner. Being supportive does not mean you have to convince them to leave.
5. There are resources available to support survivors.
Most days of the year, over 20,000 calls are made to domestic abuse hotlines. Callers are able to get connected with community resources, legal support, and advocates who are able to help them navigate complex situations. Additionally, these survivors are empowered to begin making decisions about their own lives.
Although dealing with relationship abuse is never going to be easy, having access to support makes a world of difference when it comes to creating and sustaining change.
