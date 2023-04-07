Three cheers for Sen. John Jasinski, the rock star (his term, not mine, used in the last two elections ostensibly given him by former Senate Leader Paul Gazelka) for voting no on the $1.9 billion bonding/cash bill (also known as the infrastructure bill) while proclaiming to support bonding.

Roger Steinkamp is the chair of the Senate District 19 Democrats. Reach him at rsteinkamp@gmail.com.

