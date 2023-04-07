Three cheers for Sen. John Jasinski, the rock star (his term, not mine, used in the last two elections ostensibly given him by former Senate Leader Paul Gazelka) for voting no on the $1.9 billion bonding/cash bill (also known as the infrastructure bill) while proclaiming to support bonding.
General obligation bonds at the core of capital budgets need approval from a 60% supermajority at the Legislature, and lawmakers tend to broadly support bonding bills for creating jobs and public works projects across the districts. That has not happened in good time and faith since 2020.
Sen. Jasinski blames the democrats for not negotiating. I’ve done a fair amount of negotiating in my professional life with people I didn’t particularly care for. I found that combining unrelated issues and then making demands isn’t a good strategy. Of our three representatives, two out of three are doing just that.
Rep. John Petersburg acted in the interest of his constituents by voting for the bill in the House. Rep. Brian Daniels and Sen. Jasinski voted no, while proclaiming they support bonding but wanted tax cuts too. That is not a new tactic.
In 2020, Republicans focused on stripping Gov. Tim Walz of emergency powers rather than focusing on the needs of communities.
Medford and Owatonna have been waiting for funding to upgrade their water supplies. By adding in other issues, concerns were raised that it would be a violation of the Minnesota Constitution “single subject” rule. It took until October to pass a bonding bill that year.
Just common sense would say we lost much of a construction season. Although a lawmaker could say, “we got it done” is like baling hay in the snow.
At a time when negotiations were heated on the bonding bill, I found it interesting that the local paper reported that Jasinski flew off to Washington with Gazelka to “attend a discussion about the president’s historic regulatory reform” at the White House.
On July 22 the Brainerd Dispatch newspaper had a different take. Only Sen. Gazelka was invited to Washington and decided to take along four other senators who held committee chairs in the Senate. Their presence didn’t seem essential to the discussion. Our senator was on a Washington excursion when he could have been using his influence to get a bonding bill out.
Again in 2022, the Republicans walked away from the table and no bonding bill was passed.
Minnesota has but a few months in the summer for construction and maintenance. Plus, lawmakers could miss out on federal cash or delay funding from the congressional infrastructure bill.
A model from the Associated General Contractors estimates a capital investment bill of $1.7 billion generates around 21,500 direct and spinoff jobs.
I’m sure you know the lyrics of a very famous rock tune “You don’t always get what you want… but if you try sometime, you’ll find you get what need.”
Roger Steinkamp is the chair of the Senate District 19 Democrats. Reach him at rsteinkamp@gmail.com.