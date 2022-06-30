The work of Waseca Public Schools is guided by the strategic plan that our School Board adopts every five years. Our current strategic plan continues through 2024 and includes six focus areas that the district will work on over that time.
A strategic plan needs to be broad enough that the district can complete our objectives, while still being able to meet the needs of a specific situation, such as a pandemic. Therefore, an effective strategic plan must lay out clear goals that the district can then meet based on current student needs.
For example, in the focus area of community engagement, an objective is to increase community partnerships. That can be accomplished whether the current partnerships are few or many, and the district adjusts the strategies based on where we are at any given time. I would encourage anyone who is interested in our strategic plan to view it in its entirety on our website.
However, if the strategic plan guides the vision and the work of the district, how do we know how well we are doing each year? In order to set direct, measurable goals in each of our focus areas, the district has adopted a vision card. This vision card uses each focus area of the strategic plan, such as student achievement, and sets specific goals for growth.
For student achievement, a goal is to increase our graduation rate from a baseline, and we set a goal for what we would consider making progress, as well as a goal that would indicate we’ve achieved the objective completely. There can be multiple goals within each focus area, and the district can develop specific strategies to meet these goals.
In the area of student support, an example goal is to increase breakfast participation, and this gives our departments clear direction in this aspect of their work. While the district vision card is quite broad, each building and department also develops their own vision card that breaks down goals even further to the specific needs of that site or department.
The district vision card states increasing student achievement on assessments to be above state average, where a building card may set goals for specific grade levels or subject areas.
This is exciting work for the district, as it allows us to clearly measure our success and identify areas for continued growth and improvement. As results for the 2021-22 school year are collected, we will report the vision card results to our School Board in early August.
At that time, we will be able to set goals for our new year and develop the 2022-23 vision cards. A final aspect of vision cards that we find helpful, is that they can drive the updated strategic plan when that time comes. If there are goals that the district is seeing a need to address, they can be incorporated in the district’s next updated strategic plan based on clear measurable findings. It can be challenging at times to see the impact of the strategic plan in our daily work, but vision cards help complete the connection from “boardroom to classroom.”
I look forward to the continued growth of our district as we use these strategic planning tools.