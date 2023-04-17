After what has felt like an extremely long winter, is is energizing to see the sun appearing, temperatures rising, and the snow melting. Along with the nicer weather comes the opportunity to get outside and enjoy some of our favorite activities.
Spring also marks the last stretch of our school year. With just about eight weeks to go, our students and staff are working hard to complete their goals for the years, and celebrating the successes along the way. Events such as field trips, picnics, prom, and of course commencement will give students, staff, and families much to look forward to as we end the school year.
Spring is also a time for the district administration and School Board to do some intentional work to plan for next school year’s budgeting and staffing. Student enrollment and registration choices are the primary driver of our staffing plans. We use our forecast models to predict how many students we’ll be serving, and then work to ensure we have adequate staff to support students. As junior and senior high students complete their registration, we may also need to adjust staffing so that we can honor students interests and needs, and unfortunately that does mean sometimes that we cannot offer classes that did not get enough student interest.
WPS uses this information, combined with the revenue projections from state, federal, and local sources to determine if the staffing we have predicted will fit within our budget parameters. In some instances we have to take a second look at get more efficient in order to meet the expectations of a balanced budget. In other years, we may have more flexibility to increase staff for high need areas. And still in some years, the district will project a strategic and intentional deficit spend in order to ensure our dollars are being used for students and not just sitting in our fund balance.
Along with the budget and staffing plans, WPS is also beginning the process of reviewing our current strategic plan in preparation of refreshing this plan next school year. Our strategic plan is a document that guides our work daily and on a big picture scale, and at least every five years we look to refresh this plan and think about the next part of the district’s future.
One of the ways we accomplish this is by asking our students, staff, and families what they see as their desired daily experience in our schools. Using this information, we can develop a plan that moves our work closer to meeting these needs for our stakeholders. As the process develops, community members will be asked to weigh in as well. Watch our website and social media for an invitation to do so this summer.
As they say, the days go slow sometimes but the years go fast, and this school year is no different. I am extremely proud of our students and staff and the gains we are making this school year. While we take the time to celebrate this year’s accomplishments, the district is also working diligently to ensure the sustainability so that WPS continues to exceed long as this school year has been completed.
Thank you for the support for our students and staff, and we look forward to what comes next.