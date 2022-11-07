November is upon us, and with this time of the year will come a transition of seasons and the completion of our first trimester of the school year. They sure do seem to go fast.
In my October article, I mentioned a series of the communications that Waseca Public Schools would be presenting this fall that focused on the facility needs of our district and the potential ideas the district is considering. The first of these communications, included in the district’s fall newsletter, was mailed out last week.
If you have not received your copy yet, or need another, please stop into any one of our school offices and pick one up. In that article, we talked about some of the challenges the district is working through at Hartley elementary.
Now that we have identified some of the challenges at that site, the next part of the conversation is identifying some possible solutions, and there are several ways the district could address the ongoing needs. The first option would be to continue to maintain the building using our current resources, primarily in the form of what is called long term facilities maintenance funding.
While this option does present the lowest short term cost, the district does not receive adequate funding through this avenue to keep up with aging facilities on an annual basis. Thus, our team creates a ten year plan for maintenance, which also identifies projects are not able to be budgeted for in ten years. This plan would keep our short term cost down, but does incur the risk of a larger problem occurring at some point that would require immediate attention.
The other options that the district could consider would require that we ask the community to support a larger investment in our facilities in the form of a referendum. The first such idea would be to make all of the needed repairs at Hartley, but not make any adjustments to the learning environment, such as creating more flexible learning space, adding a gym separate from the cafeteria, or addressing parking and drop off challenges.
Another idea would be to extensively remodel Hartley, which would include doing the necessary repairs to existing systems as well as creating a more modern learning environment, adding some gym space for more effective instruction, and addressing parking challenges.
There would be additional cost to this option, but it could support Hartley for the longer term. The final option we’ve considered is relocating our K-3 students to an addition that could be placed on to Waseca Intermediate School to create a K-6 elementary school.
This would allow the district to also address maintenance needs at WIS in the same project, and increase some efficiencies such as transportation, but the traffic congestion at that site would be a concern that would have to be addressed in this situation. Cost for this project would be similar to that of extensively remodeling Hartley.
An idea that we’ve considered and have been asked about is “What about Central?” This idea has been a point of discussion for the district and will continue to be. An important reminder to note is that Central houses several district programs and offices, with only five classrooms that are not used throughout the day.
Therefore, in order to move some students to Central, other programs would have to relocate, along with addressing some additional needs such as parking and green space.
It is important to note that the district has not made a final decision of any of these options, and our communication at this time is to keep the community as part of the conversation. We know that pricing in our current economic environment has been fluctuating greatly, so we have recently requested updated projected costs for each of these potential solutions.
In our next communication, I will detail the anticipated cost for all of the ideas being considered, as well as discuss how districts of our size typically accomplish goals like these. Please continue to stay tuned for this information. This has been and will continue to be a conversation the district is having, as we seek to identify the best course of action moving forward.
We appreciate the support, engagement, and feedback in the process and look forward to continuing to share the information we have.