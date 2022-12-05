It appears the snow is here to stay as we enter into December and the second trimester of the school year. Our staff and students have had a strong first third, and we plan to get a great start to the second trimester these next few weeks leading up to winter break.
December is a busy time in a school district, as we finalize the audit from the previous school year, adjust and monitor our current year’s plan, and begin discussions for the next year. It truly is a month when our minds are in three school years at the same time. All of the planning is intended to ensure we provide our students with the best possible education we can in Waseca Public Schools.
What are we looking to as goals for the next calendar year in our schools? We are welcoming two new members to our School Board in Alyssa Bowers and Theron Kruger, and are looking forward to their contributions to our Board. We also will be continuing our long term facilities conversation, ensuring that we are looking to the future in attempting to provide a learning environment for our students that we all are excited about, and keeping our community engaged as we move through that discussion.
In school, we start preparing for the end of the school year and graduation for our seniors, as well as registration for next school year for our younger students.
Counselors have and will be working with students to create their plans for their high school career and pathway planning, including all of the options such as college in the schools, internships, PSEO, or work based learning experiences. Elementary students will continue to work to master their grade level standards and move on to higher level learning as necessary. There is much work to be done and we will kick of 2023 by taking on this work head on.
Waseca Public Schools values our community and the partnerships and support we have created with our neighbors. As this month moves forward, we will be communicating additional information about our facility and financial planning as we finish up this calendar year.
We wish everyone a joyous holiday season and look forward to our continued partnership in education.
Eric Hudspith is the superintendent for the Waseca Public School District. He can be reached at hude@waseca.k12.mn.us.