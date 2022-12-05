It appears the snow is here to stay as we enter into December and the second trimester of the school year. Our staff and students have had a strong first third, and we plan to get a great start to the second trimester these next few weeks leading up to winter break.

Eric Hudspith is the superintendent for the Waseca Public School District. He can be reached at hude@waseca.k12.mn.us.

