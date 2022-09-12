Welcome back! Those words have been the theme for the last few weeks, and as our students enter their buildings for the 2022-23 school year, we are so glad to see them for another year.
After demonstrating unending flexibility and adaptability over the last few school years, we are excited to begin this fall with continued diligence in our health and safety plans, but also with a sense of normalcy and anticipation that should come with a new school year.
One of the focus areas in our district’s strategic plan is community engagement. Waseca Public Schools is endlessly seeking ways to improve, which requires community involvement. Many decisions a school district makes impact not only the students and staff of the district, but the community as a whole, which emphasizes why engaging the community is so important.
However, not all community engagement is the same, and there are specific reasons for using each method of engagement. As WPS plans for strategic communication and engagement in the coming year, I wanted to share some of the approaches Waseca will utilize, so that all can understand their role in supporting our students and district.
The least interactive approach to community engagement is to inform. We use this strategy to communicate objective and straightforward information. Our website would be an example of a communication tool that informs. For example, we would use this strategy to present the bell schedule, activity contest schedules, and social media posts.
Consulting is the next approach to engagement, and using this method we will ask for feedback or take note of any other ideas that the community has, and then use this feedback to make decisions. School calendars, and district procedures or policies that aren’t driven by law are examples of decisions that are made using the consultation strategy.
Another type of engagement is involving or collaborating with the community. An example of this strategy is our facilities task force, the district advisory and accountability committee. These groups utilize the expertise of community members to guide and help determine alternatives to various situations. Depending on the topic of discussion, direct ideas from the community may be considered and used.
The difference between this level and consulting is that the community is actively involved in developing the plan. Finally, at times our work allows us to empower the community in the decision making process. Essentially, at this stage, the decision is in the hands of the community. The most direct example here would be bond, levy, or Board elections.
Each type of communication has a purpose in meeting the overall strategic goals of the district and community. At times the district will make a decision based on statute, or researched best practice, and inform the community. In other situations we may place the decision fully in the community’s hands. Most of the time, we land somewhere in between, toggling between consulting and involving, which is a healthy place to be.
We will continue to be intentional with our community engagement, and look forward to continuing our collaborative relationship with our community in each of these engagements. We are off to a great 2022-23 school year and can’t wait to tell you about it.