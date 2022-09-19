When you need help you need it fast, whether it is a medical emergency or a mental health emergency. A mental health crisis used to require someone searching for the correct numbers to call which could delay getting the help needed.
Recently, the Minnesota Department of Health announced they had transitioned to the new three-digit dialing code that will route to the National Suicide Prevention Line. This new three-digit code is 988 and can be reached by calling, texting or online chat which increases accessibility for people experiencing a mental health crisis.
While we all hope that we and our close family and friends would never need such a service, deaths by suicide have increased nearly every year in the last 2 decades. Many people who attempt suicide have one or more warning signs. Please do not ignore these signs. If you notice conversations include mentions of wanting to die, feeling hopeless or helpless, having no purpose or reason to live, feeling trapped or in unbearable pain, being a burden to others or suicide; call 988. Call on your own or if you can, sit with your loved one and call together.
Warning signs can be varied and can be seen in people of any age. Those who have experienced a painful event, loss, or change may look for a way to end their life. They might increase their use of substances like alcohol or drugs, hoping to ease the pain or numb the hurt. They may have changes in their sleep patterns, either sleeping too little or too much.
Some may give away their possessions or withdraw from activities. If you see these signs, take them seriously. Not everyone perceives loss and hurt in the same way, but that doesn't make it less real or painful. Persons who are experiencing a mental health crisis may have extreme mood swings. They may have uncontrolled anger or talk about seeking revenge. They may appear anxious or agitated. They may behave recklessly. These behaviors can change suddenly or increase gradually over time. These behaviors should not be ignored.
If you see warning signs, it is important to have an open and honest conversation with your loved one. If they're not physically close, check in by phone or text to see how they are doing. Meet in person if you are able, and talk with them privately. Let them know you care. Do not be afraid to ask directly if they are thinking about suicide.
This does not put the idea of suicide into their head. Instead, it provides an opening for a real conversation about their hurt. If you don’t feel comfortable or close enough to the person to have this conversation, talk to family members about your concerns and request they have this conversation.
If someone tells you they are thinking about suicide, take it seriously. Always. Stay with them and do not leave them alone. Remove any lethal means that could be used in a suicide attempt. Drugs, alcohol, fire arms, or sharp objects are things that should be secured removed Call or text 988 for assistance in determining next steps. If there is a medical emergency, call 911.
It is a blessing to have support in a crisis. Having it quickly can mean the difference between life and death. Like 911, using 988 will quickly connect you with nearby resources to prevent unnecessary deaths. While I hope we never need it, I’m grateful it’s there.