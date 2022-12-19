...A FEW INCHES OF LIGHT SNOW WILL CAUSE TRAVEL IMPACTS INTO THIS
EVENING...
Light snow is quickly developing across southern Minnesota and
spreading northeast. It will engulf all of central and southern
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin by this afternoon.
Accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with the highest
totals from south central and east central Minnesota to northwest
Wisconsin. Significant impacts to the evening commute are
possible, so slow down and give yourself plenty of time to reach
your destination.
A number of years ago, I received a terrible holiday gift. It wasn’t slippers, a snow shovel or an electric griddle. I didn’t know I was unwrapping it until the next day. My gifter didn’t even realize they’d been generous. I got food poisoning.
Our food system gets more complex every year. There are more ways than ever to purchase food; delivery, mail order, and take-out have increased in the last few years. The foods you find in the grocery aisles are increasingly diverse. Are there different things we should think about to avoid giving a bad holiday present?
Not really. Food safety remains fairly simple. There are four pillars to keep in mind. Clean, Separate, Cook and Chill. Let’s think about these each separately.
Everything that touches our food must be clean. Whether dining out or at home, utensils, glasses, cutting boards, pans and hands should all be clean before use. Hands are likely the most difficult to manage, and one of the most dangerous if overlooked. Think about all the places we touch! Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before touching food, cooking, or serving items. Dry using a single-use towel and don’t touch the dirty sink handles.
Ready-to-eat food like salads and prepared foods should be completely separate from anything that must be cooked before serving. That means separate tongs, cutting boards and plates. Pay attention to where things land in the refrigerator. Are you thawing meat above your produce drawer? How can you protect the lettuce from accidental meat juice drips? When food arrives by delivery or mail, are the raw items packaged separately from prepared items? Examine items when unpacking to be sure your ready-to-eat items do not have hidden surprises later.
During the holidays, we often make larger quantities than we normally do and cook times are different. To be sure you are serving safe food, use a thermometer (digital slender tip probes work well) to check a few spots in your dish. Poultry should be 165⁰F or higher, ground meats 160⁰F and most other meats 145⁰F. If cooling food to re-serve, check after an hour to be sure it’s cooling rapidly. Then, check when reheating to be sure they reach 165⁰F before serving.
Food should not be in the temperature danger zone (40⁰F — 140⁰F) for more than 2 hours. Check your clock when you place food out for service, and check temperatures regularly if your event is longer than an hour. If foods enter the danger zone unexpectedly, return them to the fridge or the stove to prevent bacterial growth. Check mail order food deliveries upon arrival. If food is marked “keep refrigerated” it should be 40⁰F or colder. If not, discard the food and notify the company.
And, as always, do not attend events or prepare food if you have been sick. Most food illnesses are passed from person-to food-to person. Follow these recommendations and your guests will not receive unexpected gifts.