As the first warm waves of heat hit our area, we begin looking forward to summer gatherings of family and friends. We begin our regular betting. Will I burn without sunscreen? Can I skip the mosquito spray tonight? We use our experience to gauge how weather conditions might impact our health and comfort.
In our third summer with COVID, I’ve been trying to better understand Waseca County COVID statistics across the pandemic. This presents some challenges. Early in the pandemic, there weren’t enough tests available for all those who had symptoms. As we started year two, vaccines were being rolled out, changing our infection rates. Now in year three, there is an abundance of tests that can be self-administered and are not included in our case rates. All of these things make it difficult to see on a local level whether there are patterns developing that foretell when we may see higher risks of infection.
These changes have resulted more reliance on the data that has had less fluctuation. Hospitalization rates, and especially ICU bed capacity has been more consistent in collection methods across the pandemic. In other words, the way we seek care for acute illness has remained fairly consistent. When we look at that data at a state level, we are better able to begin to understand the impact COVID infections have across time. Recently, hospitalization rates have been decreasing, as they did this time last year. This leaves us hope that we may experience another summer with less infections.
What remains a mystery – a wild card – is whether a new more infectious variant will emerge. What increases this chance? More people sick with COVID. No matter why you are infected, whether your case is mild or severe, spreading illness increases the chance for mutations to occur and increases the chance that the virus will change.
How can we increase the chance that vaccinations and COVID treatments remain effective? Get tested, stay home when you are sick. Even better, practice good prevention. Eat well, get enough sleep, wash your hands and stay current with your vaccinations.
Why is this important? We are still learning about the long-term impacts of COVID infection. There is new evidence that even those who had mild illness initially can have long-term illness. And, according to the Centers for Disease Control, there is increasing evidence that those who get COVID can have persistent symptoms for a month or more including hair loss, impaired thinking, shortness of breath and being easily tired.
In short, until we know more there are still many unknown risks associated with COVID. It’s important to remember that while some are comfortable with that risk, others in our community are not. In order to be a good neighbor we still may need to be inconvenienced by staying home or masking in certain settings and circumstances. Unlike sunscreen and mosquito spray, our decisions about masking and staying home affect more than ourselves. Are we gambling with our health, or someone else’s?