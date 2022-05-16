May is mental health month, and Public Health invites you to celebrate! How? With a simple act of outreach.
Could you paint a rock with a positive message, post a positive statement in a public place, or even wave to people as you walk along the street? That seems too simple, perhaps, but reaching out to others is a very effective way to boost not only their mental health, but also your own.
Feeding our mind is really just a simple as feeding our body. Similar to our body, if we feed it only junk food, we don’t feel as good. When we feed our mind a steady stream of negative thoughts, we will feel stressed and have difficultly processing. We retreat from our support systems and the isolation further aggravates our sense of negativity.
On the other hand, if we nourish our mind with positive affirmations and gratitude we will feel more able to cope with the challenges life provides. In fact, feeding our mind can produce long-term positive physical health outcomes. Reaching out to your support systems is critical to coping with mental health challenges. Ask a friend for a coffee, take a walk or call a resource line. Just recognize that everyone needs different things to boost mental health and there is no “one size fits all” solution. One of my coworkers has a sign on her desk: “Take time to do what makes your soul happy.” Find what works for you so you can advocate for yourself when you need to.
Waseca County Public Health would like to encourage you all to find a place to post some positivity and encouragement in celebration of mental health month.. One method for sharing support across the community is by painting rocks with words, symbols and phrases that promote strong mental health. While anyone can do this at any time, if you need a little help getting started we’ll be hosting an event at the Waseca Public Library on May 25. Come between 4 and 6 pm and we’ll have all the supplies ready for you.
If painting is not for you, there are many other ways to support our neighbors and reduce the stigma of poor mental health. Perhaps you’d like to start a gratitude board in your work place or initiate a neighborhood backyard gathering. Talking about our struggles and seeking support when we feel blue are also ways to connect with each other and help us to realize that everyone has to work in order to maintain good mental health.
Because we are all part of a community, the efforts we make impact those around us, too. By taking the time we need, we can better care for those around us and the health of the community is improved, too.
Truly taking care of both body and mind requires a multitude of small efforts over a long period of time. Let’s make positive messages our small effort this month.