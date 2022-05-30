...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South to southeast winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These gusty winds will develop ahead of a
cold front. As the cold front moves through, be on the lookout
for severe storms later this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
“I can’t wait to get the hell outta here,” has been uttered by thousands of Waseca graduates for over a century.
Honestly, that is an OK attitude to have as a senior in high school; I had it, and it doesn’t make me appreciate our community any less.
Many of you will go on to higher education this fall, four-year institutions, two-year degrees, and certification programs. Good, get all the knowledge and experience that Waseca doesn’t have the capacity to give you. Your hometown wants you to improve, evolve and grow.
Some of you have chosen a uniform for your future, and for that we are grateful. Your people here in Waseca are proud of your dedication to yourself and to our country. The things you will learn go far beyond a classroom. The opportunities you will be afforded will be life changing, and you will change lives.
Fortunately, some of the class of 2022 will enter the workforce and become instant functioning adult members of Waseca. I cannot thank you enough for choosing to work. Your decision to work is not less important than your classmates. The need you are filling is great. You will find that Waseca can give you a good life and give you agency to improve our community.
Regardless of what you decide to do after graduation, make sure you see the other parts of our state, our country, and our world. Do not be afraid to try what is new and terrifying. If you don’t do it while you are young (and maybe a little impulsive), you may miss the opportunity to make a core memory that will shape your future.
Always know, Waseca is behind you and Waseca is here for you. If you happen to make your way back here someday, like many have, we will be ready to open our arms and welcome you home. To those of you who will never return to Waseca, thank you for being one of our Waseca ambassadors that are sprinkled around the globe. Whenever someone asks you where you are from, do not hesitate to proudly say, “Waseca.”
We are honored to have played a part in your life. Congratulations to you, class of 2022. #alwaysabluejay
Ann Fitch is the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce.