Parents, I know your little darlings mean the world to you and you would do anything you can to help them succeed in life; but there is a point where your help becomes a crutch. I know it because I lived it. My parents bailed me out of problems that I created because they loved me and man did I appreciate it! However, there was one area of my life that they never interfered, my job. Not once did they ever call my employer for any reason, even when I got canned from Hy-Vee in high school (that’s a whole ‘nother story).
Moms and Dads, please consider following these general tips for helping your child with their employment journey.
• Do help them fill out their first job application.
• Do Not fill it out for them.
• Do help them prepare for the interview.
• Do Not sit in the interview with them.
• Do help them practice conversations with their supervisor, like asking for time off or even how to quit a job.
• Do Not call their employer and ask for time off for them.
I am sure it can be difficult to hold yourself back from stepping in to help your children, but they will be a much more confident person if you give them the tools they need to succeed at being employed. As a parent, if you find yourself lacking the tools to pass on to them, learn together. There are some great resources out on the internet. Indeed has an excellent YouTube Channel that gives you and your kid short tutorials on how to engage with your employer.
If you want to participate in a practice interview, call our Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce office, as we are happy to help you with that. 507-835-3260
Teenage employees are a vital part of our economy and the opportunity to make money is a real taste of independence for them. Getting them to the point where they can maturely handle their own employment issues as early as possible, will set them up for better opportunities throughout their work life. If by age 18 they can navigate simple employment tasks on their own, they will be positioned to identify when and how to ask for a promotion, a compensation increase, or other career benefits. Sometimes there are advantages to being a hands-off parent.
Ann Fitch is the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce.
