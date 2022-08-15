Parents, I know your little darlings mean the world to you and you would do anything you can to help them succeed in life; but there is a point where your help becomes a crutch. I know it because I lived it. My parents bailed me out of problems that I created because they loved me and man did I appreciate it! However, there was one area of my life that they never interfered, my job. Not once did they ever call my employer for any reason, even when I got canned from Hy-Vee in high school (that’s a whole ‘nother story).

Ann Fitch is the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce.

