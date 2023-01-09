Q. I’ve heard how important vitamin D is to the body. Is there a way to check my levels, and if they’re low, how do I improve them?
A. Most people do not know their vitamin D level or if they need to make any changes. According to the National Institutes of Health, approximately 42% of the population is deficient in vitamin D. Plus, that percentage is even higher in certain populations.
With our latitude in Minnesota being far from the equator, the sun’s UV rays this time of year don’t have enough strength to help convert vitamin D in our skin, which puts us at a higher risk of deficiency. With the winter season upon us and dwindling sunlight, now is a good time to focus on where you stand with vitamin D.
Why do we need to pay attention to our vitamin D level? Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that is an important part of many systems within the body. It is best known for being key in the absorption of calcium from the gut, which translates into stronger bones and teeth. Vitamin D also helps regulate bone density and muscle spasms by maintaining adequate amounts of calcium and phosphate in the blood stream and low vitamin D levels have been linked with bone density concerns in people of all ages.
Vitamin D has many other roles within the body including regulating processes associated with cell growth, neuromuscular and immune system support, and blood sugar control. It can also help reduce inflammation within the body.
Today, many experts are concerned not necessarily about deficiency (typically below 20 ng/mL), but more so about insufficiency (typically below 30 ng/mL), which can put someone at higher risk of several of today’s most serious, chronic diseases. Experts believe that maintaining blood levels that are “sufficient” (typically between 30-100 ng/mL) is the range that offers the most health protection.
Vitamin D can be hard to come by in the diet. The best sources include fatty fish such as tuna, salmon and mackerel, with smaller amounts found in cheese, egg yolks, mushrooms, and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
A vitamin D supplement may be a good choice to help ensure your levels are sufficient for best health. In fact, the National Academy of Medicine recommends an upper limit of 4,000 IU of vitamin D per day. Vitamin D toxicity can occur if serum levels are above 100 ng/dl and results in calcium levels becoming too high, but this is extremely rare. Always take vitamin D supplements with a meal. Fat is necessary for maximum absorption.
Talk with your local retail dietitian or health care provider to get your vitamin D levels checked.
Talk to your healthcare provider before adding supplements.