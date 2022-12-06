The giving spirit of our region is truly remarkable. As of December 6, Greater Mankato Area United Way is at 71 percent of our campaign goal of $2,160,000 to fund 55 programs serving more than 51,000 annually in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.

Barb Kaus is CEO of Greater Mankato Area United Way, which covers Le Sueur, Nicollet, Waseca and Blue Earth counties.

