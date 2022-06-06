The first week of June means the official start to summer. The students and staff at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton schools marked the end of the school year on Friday, May 27. Most years, the building is pretty quiet over the summer with just our summer school-age care students, and only a handful of staff, but anyone driving by the school since last Tuesday probably saw quite a bit of activity outside. Just like at MNDOT, summer means construction at JWP this year.
The most visible project is the new exterior windows. This part of the project started in May with workers arriving at 3:00 pm and working into the night to replace original windows in both the high school and elementary wings. These windows not only give the building a nice facelift, but they also are an important piece of the biggest component of the upgrades at JWP: dehumidification and air quality.
Last Tuesday, a buzz of workers arrived to prep areas in the building to be designated storage areas. Movers carried furniture and boxes into those storage areas. HVAC specialists climbed to the roof to begin work to install and upgrade the heating and cooling units for the building. More workers deployed inside to tear out ceilings so they can replace, install, or upgrade duct work, wiring, and lighting. When this project is done, all areas of the building will have air conditioning to help control humidity and filter out airborne contaminants. We are looking forward to being more comfortable and healthy in the upcoming school years.
A less visible part of the work being done this year includes two energy saving projects. By the end of summer, all our lighting fixtures will be upgraded to LED. We’ve also had some upgrades in the urinals and toilets to control the water flow. We expect to gain back the costs on this project in about 6 years.
Finally, we are doing “construction” on our Leadership Team over the summer. This team of administrators is working together on Accountability (staff, students, admin) & Classroom Management/Engagement, Communication, Work Ethic/Late Work, and Consistency & Expectations. This is going to be a lot of work but it will be extremely beneficial for all students and staff members. Please feel free to contact me with any questions at jerler@isd2835.org or 507-231-7778.
Jeremy Erler is the superintendent for Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Public School.