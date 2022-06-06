The school year has come to a close, and the school district is ready for a nice quiet summer, right? Actually, in many ways the summer is as busy, or busier, than other parts of the year. Our buildings are used all summer for a variety of student needs, including summer school or credit recovery opportunities, activities and athletics, and community group use. Community education and recreation is in full swing, with activities such as youth sports, camps, and arts opportunities. Our schools are community buildings, and continue to be host to numerous events in the summer.
Summer is also a time for strategic planning and preparation. Our teachers and administrators are busy doing professional development, planning curricular resources for next school year, and reviewing student results from the last year. Of course, these months do bring added flexibility and an opportunity to spend time with family and friends for our staff, but the work to continue improving our students’ experiences doesn’t ever stop. The School Board is also reviewing the goals that were set for the last school year, checking progress on our strategic plan focus areas, and working side by side with administration to plan the next steps in this growth.
An emphasis this summer will be looking more closely at the district’s facility needs. Much work has been done with task forces, surveys, our financial advisors, and our facility consultants, to provide the district with options for the future plans with facilities. In the next few weeks the School Board and administration will review all of this information and do our best to create a plan that is fiscally responsible and emphasizes academic excellence. Although it is true that we are constantly looking at our facility needs throughout every year, this summer the district is needing to look at some larger options that support both our community and our students. We look forward to engaging our community more as we work through this process, and we value all perspectives.
Regardless of where we are in life, almost all of us can relate to the excitement that comes with the end of a school year. This has certainly been a school year with some challenges as we’ve managed our way through the pandemic. However, one of the most important lessons we can teach our students is that as long as we are moving forward, we are making progress, and when looking back on our situation in September, it is apparent to me we have kept moving. Thank you for your continued support this school year and always, and go Blue Jays! Have a great summer.