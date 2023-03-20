The Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC) is presenting its summer internship program for the second year in a row, following the program’s successful start last summer.
MVAC is a nonprofit community action agency that provides resources and opportunities to empower people and their quality of life.
The internship program presented by MVAC is a paid internship for college students from Waseca County to develop skills and learn about career opportunities in the county.
By getting paired with a business in Waseca County, students can work on their field of interest and their career goals along with learning about opportunities available in Waseca.
“The program was great,” Amelia Roessler said, a Waseca high school graduate and University of Minnesota college student who participated in the program when it first started in 2022. “It was the summer after my freshman year of college and I wanted to do something related to my journalism field. MVAC connected me with a newspaper in Waseca and I was able to learn a lot more about journalism than I could ever learn in class. The best part was that I could stay at home in Waseca.”
This year, the program is able to take on eight interns with a first come, first serve basis. A student can apply by going to MVAC/Waseca County Internship Program | Minnesota Valley Action Council (mnvac.org) and if a business is interested, they can also go to the website and apply as a worksite.
“It was a good opportunity to get a head start in a career I can see myself pursuing for the rest of my life,” said NRHEG graduate Jonah Stafford who had partnered with the Waseca County Pioneer last year. “It was really cool being there from the start with the Pioneer.”
In order to apply, students need to be 18-25 years old, a resident of Waseca County, eligible to work in the U.S., and a college student in good academic standing at their college.
A successful completion of the internship will result in legitimate work experience for a resume and can possibly earn college credit for the experience gained during the internship.
This year, the program has a budgeted grant amount of $50,000 from the Waseca county commissioners, an increase from the $35,000 budget in 2022.
The internship pays $15 an hour and the student can work up to 29 hours per week. If the business has the option to host the student for the remaining 11 hours a week to get up to 40 hour work week they are able to. Even though MVAC would like the internship to be the main priority for the student, a student may have a second job if they are only working 29 hours per week.
“I was lucky enough to work 40 hours a week,” Roessler said. “When I started, MVAC was very helpful with all the paperwork and went over the expectations and rules of the workplace and even showed me how to do things like filling out time cards and getting feedback from my manager.”