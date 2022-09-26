Question: My 15 year old daughter recently cut her arm with a razor blade and told me about it one week later. Was it a suicide attempt?
Answer: Mental health professionals are frequently asked to assess and intervene when questions arise about suicide. Interventions involve difficult decisions and are emotionally taxing for all the people involved. Variables to examine and assess include previous attempts, specificity of the plan, seriousness of the plan, depression, stress, substance abuse, isolation, self-injury, and others.
The idea of inflicting pain by self-injuring needs to be separated from an attempted suicide.
Sometimes people injure themselves by cutting with a sharp instrument such as a knife or razor blade, burning the skin with a cigarette, or inserting pins in the body. While it may appear that the self-injuring behavior is an attempt to complete suicide, it is more often an attempt to relieve unpleasant feelings, rather than to end one’s life.
There is a difference between a suicide attempt and self-injuring behavior. The expressed intent of a suicide attempt is to die, escape, or seek a permanent solution. The self-injuring behavior intention is to gain a sense of control or to change some aspect of life and begin anew. The person making a suicide attempt usually uses a means that is potentially lethal or causes serious bodily injury. A person who wants to self-injure usually chooses a non-lethal means with little potential for physical damage.
A person making a suicide attempt experiences emotional pain such as chronic depression and anxiety. A self-injuring individual experiences feelings of discomfort, but the pain in intermittent, rather than persistent.
For a person seeking to end their life, suicide may appear to be the only way out of a difficult life situation. A person who has self-injuring tendencies knows that self-injuring is a temporary solution, and can see other choices.
A person with serious depressive symptoms will feel hopeless and helpless to do much about life experiences. Suicide appears to be the only way out. A person who self-injures usually has periods of optimism and a sense of being in charge in some situations.
For the individual who is self-injuring, disgust with their body image is common and their body becomes the target. For someone contemplating suicide, the body image can be an issue, but is not usually the focus of attention.
Teenagers are more likely to show self-injuring behaviors than adults. Self-injuring is a way of wanting something in their life to change, or to relieve unpleasant feelings. A “fresh start” after a difficult life situation is desired.
Suicidal and self-injuring situations are to be taken seriously. Professional assistance and intervention should be sought to determine the degree of emotional pain the person is experiencing, and to determine the need for further intervention.
The answer to your question is that she is more likely to be self-injuring rather than suicidal, but she may benefit by seeking professional help.