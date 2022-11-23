Lorraine Njos

Setting limits with children can be tough for many reasons. Sometimes parents feel guilty for saying no. At times it may seem easier to give in than to deal with the resistance and emotions involved in setting a limit. Parents may be confused by advice that is contradictory, with words like consistent and firm, versus flexible and willing to negotiate.

Lorraine Njos, MSW is a licensed independent clinical social worker and an IMH-E infant mental health specialist providing child and adolescent therapy for the South Central Human Relations Center.

