Setting limits with children can be tough for many reasons. Sometimes parents feel guilty for saying no. At times it may seem easier to give in than to deal with the resistance and emotions involved in setting a limit. Parents may be confused by advice that is contradictory, with words like consistent and firm, versus flexible and willing to negotiate.
It is normal for children to test our limits. However, limits are good for children. Besides keeping kids safe, setting limits teaches appropriate behaviors, gives children opportunity to learn skills, and teaches self-discipline. Limits provide boundaries and structure for kids and shows them that you care. Setting limits shows that you are not going to let things get out of control.
Knowing when and how to set limits can reduce some of the stress. When a child is in the middle of a tantrum is not the time to reason or talk about consequences. The connect and redirect method can be an effective way to address emotional meltdowns in a supportive manner. First connect with your child emotionally, with loving and nurturing touch, a soothing tone of voice, and by naming and validating the feeling they are expressing.
Once you have connected with your child on an emotional level, then you can set a limit such as, “It’s okay to be angry, but it is not okay to hit your sister.” After you and your child are both calm, focus on an alternative for the child to express themselves, such as taking a deep breath, hugging their favorite stuffed animal, or allowing them to sit with you for a minute. Once they are ready, you can have a discussion with them about what is appropriate behavior. Let your child know what you want them to do or not to do but avoid giving long lectures.
Choose your battles and consider options. If your child insists on wearing a short sleeve shirt on a cold winter day, you may be concerned. However, if she is wearing a winter coat outside, and the classroom is heated, is this a necessary battle? Perhaps you could send a long sleeve shirt with her in case she gets cold. Perhaps your child can wear a long sleeve shirt under the short sleeve shirt.
Ignoring your child’s behavior can be used in situations when children are not harming themselves or others. Ignoring your child does not mean neglecting your child. Instead, you take all your attention away from your child and the behavior by not looking at them or engaging in arguments or protests. This can be effective in reducing attention seeking behaviors such as tantrums, whining, and interrupting.
Keep instructions clear and specific. “Put the blocks in the basket” rather than, “time to clean up.” Tell children what they can do and not just what they can’t. Children get frustrated if they are constantly being told to stop or no. For example, “You can walk or hop inside.” Instead of, “No running.”
Offering choices can sometimes be calming. Be sure to offer choices that you are okay with. Your child can make simple choices such as putting PJ’s on before or after reading a book, or if he wants to do it himself or have mommy help him. Giving choices offers children a chance to feel in control in positive ways, builds your child’s confidence, and allows your child to build independence.
Being quiet and whispering instead of loud yelling can get your child’s attention. You can make tasks more playful by making a game out of it. See if you can put the toys away quietly so your stuffed animals don’t wake up, or see if you can beat the timer. Children love silliness. Try a silly robot voice or hop like a bunny on the way to the car. Bringing in laughter can take away the tension of the situation for both you and your child.
If your child’s behavior is interfering with daily functioning, is negatively impacting their ability to make and keep friends, interfering with learning, or negatively impacting their relationship with you, it may be time to seek help from a professional. Having an assessment done by a professional can provide valuable insight into what might be at the root of your child’s behavior and provide ideas on how you can help your child cope better.