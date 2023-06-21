...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.
* WHERE...Central and southern Minnesota.
* WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience
health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung
disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older
adults, and people who are active outdoors, may experience health
effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday. Sunny skies, warm
temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment
favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds
and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level
ozone. Ground-level ozone concentrations are expected to rise
into the Red (Unhealthy for All) AQI category Tuesday afternoon
and evening in the Twin Cities suburbs northwestward to St.
Cloud. Ground-level ozone is expected to be in the Orange
(Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups) AQI category inside the
Interstate 494/694 loop including Minneapolis and St. Paul as
well as across the rest of southern and central Minnesota outside
of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Ozone will be highest
during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is
most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone will be low in
the morning, late evening, and overnight.
Areas where Red (Unhealthy for All) AQI conditions are expected
include the Twin Cities metropolitan area outside of the
Interstate 494 and 694 loop and St. Cloud. Areas where Orange
(Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups) AQI conditions are expected
include Alexandria, Albert Lea, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Twin
Cities suburburbs within the Interstate 494 and 694 loop, and the
tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Upper Sioux, and Prairie Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The general public should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, should avoid prolonged or heavy
outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional;
information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-;
and-health.
I’m still marveling at the DFL’s accomplishments during the 2023 legislative session. DFL priorities focused on tax cuts, resources and programs that help low- and middle-income seniors, families, farmers and workers.