...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...
.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with
some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This
will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions
in open areas.
A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of central and
southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin where impacts will
be lesser with the initial snow band Tuesday evening into
Wednesday morning. Additional accumulating snow will arrive with
the main storm Wednesday afternoon that will require an upgrade
of this Winter Storm Watch.
A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for portions of western
and southern Minnesota and most of the Twin Cities Metro. Forecast
confidence is high that 4 to 7 inches of snow will fall Tuesday
PM into Wednesday AM with the initial round of snow.
The snow will lighten up Wednesday morning, but then widespread
heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday afternoon as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near an
additional foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts
possible across south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard
conditions as well.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to
22 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Have you ever noticed that people’s moods tend to be worse in the winter, especially when the sun isn’t shining? It is common for people living in Minnesota to experience the “winter blues”, when we have less exposure to sunlight, fresh air, exercise, and opportunities to socialize.
Exposure to sunlight helps us to regulate serotonin, an important chemical in our brains that help us feel good. Sunlight also helps produce vitamin D, and vitamin D boosts our serotonin levels. Most people living in Minnesota have lower vitamin D levels during the fall and winter months.
This may lead you to ask if this means that most people in Minnesota are clinically depressed during the winter months? It does not. While many people may notice a change in their moods and activity levels, only about 5% experience significant enough symptoms to be diagnosed with Seasonal Affective Disorder.
Seasonal Affective Disorder is technically Major Depressive Disorder that occurs in a seasonal pattern. Usually, a person will notice the onset of symptoms in the late fall or early winter, and not during the spring or summer. Less commonly, some people notice the depressive symptoms during the spring and summer seasons only.
Symptoms of Major Depression and Seasonal Affective Disorder may include feeling depressed most of the day, nearly every day, losing interest in activities you once enjoyed, experiencing changes in appetite or weight, having problems with sleep, feeling sluggish or agitated, having low energy, feeling hopeless or worthless, having difficulty concentrating, and having frequent thoughts of death or suicide.
If you think you may have Depression or Seasonal Affective Disorder, please do not hesitate to reach out for help. You should not try to diagnose yourself. Instead, see your health care provider or a mental health professional such as a therapist or psychiatrist for a thorough evaluation. Medical interventions may include antidepressant medications and cognitive behavioral therapy.
Light therapy or phototherapy, and vitamin D supplements may also be recommended by your doctor, however these options can be used by anyone. Vitamin D supplements can be purchased over the counter and are recommended for daily use during the fall and winter seasons. Light boxes or lamps for light therapy can be purchased either with or without a prescription from a medical doctor. The light box uses white fluorescent light tubes covered with a plastic screen to block ultraviolet rays. The intensity of the light is 20 times brighter than regular indoor light. Do not look directly at the light. Rather, place the lamp 2-3 feet away while you focus on another activity for 15-30 minutes.
Other things you can do to boost your mood include getting exercise every day, going outside for fresh air and the little bit of sunlight available, socializing with others, practicing gratitude, and participating in activities that bring you joy.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or substance abuse, reach out to South Central Human Relations Center for assistance at 800-722-0590. Our team can help guide you through the services available in the community to meet your individual needs.
Bobbi Mathern is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, and the Clinical Director of the South Central Human Relations Center.