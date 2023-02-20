Have you ever noticed that people’s moods tend to be worse in the winter, especially when the sun isn’t shining? It is common for people living in Minnesota to experience the “winter blues”, when we have less exposure to sunlight, fresh air, exercise, and opportunities to socialize.

Bobbi Mathern is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, and the Clinical Director of the South Central Human Relations Center.

