carolyn treadway mug
Jay Treadway

I was a candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives in November. As I spoke with voters, many want increased education funding, reduced child care costs, affordable housing and health care options for families. They also want tax relief for working people and seniors.

Carolyn Treadway is a Faribault resident and part of the Senate District 19 Democrats.

