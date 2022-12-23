...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Please do not let your guard down, as northwest winds are still
expected to increase across the area this morning along with
dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45
mph, and near 50 mph at times will cause significant blowing and
drifting snow and make some roads impassible through the overnight
hours. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded
with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please
avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from
the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree
damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions and dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST
Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions now
through Saturday morning will make travel nearly impossible. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
At the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) our motto is collaborating for regional vitality, and we do our best to live up to that commitment. In each area of our work — early childhood, entrepreneurship and community vitality — we are mindful of partners in the state and region with whom we can collaborate to make a difference. Especially at this time of year as we look back at our accomplishments in 2022, we want to express our gratitude to these partners.
In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, SMIF issued COVID-19 business recovery grants to over 2,000 businesses in our region, totaling over $20 million since the onset of the pandemic. For SMIF this was over and above our regular workload, and I am extremely grateful to our staff who stepped up to make this happen.
In partnership with Renewing the Countryside, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and other organizations, we co-sponsored the ninth annual Feast Local Foods Marketplace on Nov. 5 at the Mayo Civic Center. It was our most successful event ever, with over 90 local food booths (exhibiting products like syrups and sauces, meats and cheeses, wines, brews and more) and roughly 1,300 attendees. This event is a great way to highlight and celebrate the growing local foods sector in our region.
In partnership with, and often a referral from, local banks and economic development agencies, SMIF issued a total of 30 loans in fiscal year 2022 amounting to $1.7 million dollars. In the first few months of fiscal year 2023, we have already added another seven loan clients to that number. We are proud to play a role in supporting new and early-stage businesses in our region.
SMIF also engages in numerous business training activities each year. These include our Prosperity Initiative offering coaching and mentoring to minority and new immigrant entrepreneurs, our Rural Entrepreneur Venture program which assists communities in creating an entrepreneurial culture, our Entrepreneur Bridge event which draws upwards of 75 small businesses each year for informational sessions important to business success, and our Young Entrepreneur competitions focused on encouraging a new generation to start and build a business in our region.
Various partners make these efforts possible, including Community Economic Development Associates, the University of Minnesota Extension Service, Red Wing Ignite, Collider in Rochester, Region Nine Development Commission, and the South-Central Minnesota Business Development Center in Mankato, as well as several of our region’s colleges and universities.
For many years, SMIF has supported early education through grant-making and literacy efforts in our 20-county region. This past year our reading programs distributed books to over 40 organizations, totaling over 21,000 books. Our book program includes a partnership with many Kiwanis Clubs in the area. All of this great work is made possible due to the generosity of two local publishing companies, Abdo and Capstone, who donate books for this purpose.
Throughout each year, SMIF offers trainings for early childhood providers to help them secure the continuing education credits they need to stay in business and be the best they can be. In the past year we provided 29 trainings reaching 711 providers. We want to express appreciations to our key partners in this work: Families First, Le Sueur County, Lake Crystal Little Lakers, Mankato Public Schools, Help Me Grow, United Way of Steele County, as well as various trainers.
As of 2022, SMIF is partnering with 31 communities in southern Minnesota by helping them create and maintain community funds. These funds are designed to assist smaller towns in securing tax-deductible donations to build endowments and to invest in local needs. The book “Boomtown USA” cites community funds as one of the keys to small town vitality, and we are pleased to partner with community leaders in this regard.
As you can see, at SMIF we have much to celebrate and many partners to thank.
We look forward to working with our regional partners again in 2023 to continue investing in the vitality of our southern Minnesota region.
Tim Penny is the president & CEO of Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. He can be reached at timp@smifoundation.org or 507-455-3215.