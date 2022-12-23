tim penny mug 2022

At the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) our motto is collaborating for regional vitality, and we do our best to live up to that commitment. In each area of our work — early childhood, entrepreneurship and community vitality — we are mindful of partners in the state and region with whom we can collaborate to make a difference. Especially at this time of year as we look back at our accomplishments in 2022, we want to express our gratitude to these partners.

Tim Penny is the president & CEO of Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. He can be reached at timp@smifoundation.org or 507-455-3215.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments