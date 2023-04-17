As the weather gets warmer, we often begin to look around our homes and want them to reflect the sense of renewal that spring can bring. Sometimes when we start digging through closets and storage areas we find items that we are reluctant to part with, even though we don’t currently need them. This retention comes with a price, monetary and mental.

Waseca Recycling Center

The Waseca County Recycling will host a medical equipment drive in late April. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Sarah Berry is the Waseca County Public Health director.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments