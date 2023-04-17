As the weather gets warmer, we often begin to look around our homes and want them to reflect the sense of renewal that spring can bring. Sometimes when we start digging through closets and storage areas we find items that we are reluctant to part with, even though we don’t currently need them. This retention comes with a price, monetary and mental.
Accidentally buying a duplicate because we can’t find what we need or renting storage space for things we really won’t use regularly has a cost. More importantly, extra stuff can make us more stressed according to UCLA’s Center on Everyday Lives and Families. They conducted a study that found a link between high stress hormone levels and high numbers of household objects. It seems having more things can be over stimulating or make you feel guilty, increasing stress levels.
Conversely, having less can improve your mood and your physical health. The process of spring cleaning is an active process. Utah State University says organizing “can help us relax mentally while our body is staying active.” Decluttering and cleaning can be cathartic, helping our minds return to a more ordered state.
Purging items might seem daunting at times, and we may feel guilty about throwing good things away but not know where to bring them. While many places had an overabundance of items donated during the throws of the pandemic, donation centers have adjusted. A little research online will get your good information about who is open, what they accept and when to bring items.
There are items that are not normally accepted by centers. For example, medical equipment is often refused. Items like shower chairs, walkers and wheelchairs are bulky and expensive. It might be tempting to keep them “just in case.” Did you know that Waseca County Public Health maintains a loan closet for these items? No need to hang onto them, we store a few varieties and they can be borrowed for minimal cost. And lately, our equipment closet has become depleted as items get aged or damaged. Can you help us, while we help you?
We are excited to partner with the Waseca County Recycling Center on a medical equipment drive this month. On April 29, bring any non-electronic medical equipment to the center between 8 a.m. and noon for no charge.
Equipment in disrepair will be disposed of and items in good condition will be repurposed so they are ready for you in case you or a loved one needs a short-term loan. Again, all non-electronic equipment will be accepted for free, no matter the condition.
Spring is time to lighten the load. If you have equipment or items taking up space in your home and your mind, it’s a good time to let it go and experience a lighter mood.
Sarah Berry is the Waseca County Public Health director.