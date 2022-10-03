What a wonderful day! The air was filled with music as the Waseca Marching Classic celebrated 35 years on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Many eager parade fans lined the streets to watch nine bands displaying their musical talents along with dignitaries, royalty, floats and the Classic Car Cruise. It was a great time for everyone!
The field show competition at Waseca High School began with proclaiming the 35th annual as “Fan Appreciation Day”to thank those who attend the parade and those who sit in the stands to support the many dedicated band students throughout the years. Eleven bands, and special guest, the Maverick Machine Athletic Band from Minnesota State University, Mankato, performed. The evening concluded with “Fireworks” that brilliantly illuminated the sky.
This special event is made possible with the support of the Waseca Public Schools, the Waseca Band Boosters, the City of Waseca, the Waseca Businesses, and the many who volunteer their time and efforts. Thank you to the residents of Southeast Waseca (area in and around Grace Lutheran Church and the City of Waseca Public Safety Building) for allowing the many bands to stage in their front yards.
The Classic gives Waseca an opportunity to showcase our many fine businesses and community.
Plans have already begun for the 36th annual Waseca Marching Classic on Sept. 23, 2023. Thank you, Waseca!
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.