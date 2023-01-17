...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca,
Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Many of us who grew up in the Midwest have memories of waking up early on a snowy day to listen to the radio or watch the ticker on the bottom of the TV screen to see if our school is on the list of two-hour late or closed schools due to weather. These days, families get a text or email, check social media, or check the list on the local news web page for the info. After a quick notification, kids either celebrate or groan as they take on the day.
The decision to make a call to delay or close school is not something school administrators take lightly. We need to prioritize the safety of our students and staff, and yet, we know that the best learning for students is in the building with their teachers. We also know that making arrangements for unexpected schedule changes can be a hardship, especially for families with younger children. Additionally, the Minnesota Department of Education has minimum instructional hours that public schools are required to complete. Closing school means potentially making up days in late spring or even into early summer.
So what goes into this decision? First and foremost: communication. We area superintendents have a group text and check in with each other when winter weather is in the forecast. We keep in touch with the county and city road crews to know when they plan to send out or pull plows in the district. We check with our bus company directors to find out their thoughts on road conditions.
But that’s not all. When we decide to wait until the morning to see how accurate the weather forecast is, we superintendents and bus directors get up as early as 4:00am to go drive on the district roads and check conditions ourselves. We check the forecast again and decide if the snow, ice, or wind will impact the morning or afternoon bus routes. If we are not confident our drivers can get our students safely to or from school, we will call a late start or school closure. We try to make this decision so there’s plenty of time for families to make arrangements for the day.
Over the last few years, we’ve seen firsthand that people are able to work from home–including students and teachers! While it’s not ideal, the occasional “flexible learning day” or “e-learning day” can be a great way to keep students and teachers connected on snow days and continue the learning process. While this works really well for most students, some families find these days challenging. Older students may be responsible for caring for younger siblings or may have other obligations at home when winter weather hits. It may be difficult to get online from home or daycare. At JWP, we do our best to accommodate these situations and ask families to call in an absence so their students will have additional time to complete assignments from the day.
While many people will have opinions about the decisions made by school administrators, the fact is that we do our best to balance what we feel is best to keep our students safely learning throughout the school year–and throw in a few snow days so we can all enjoy a day of fun in the snow.
Jeremy Erler is the superintendent for Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Public School.