Headlines around the state this last month have put school safety at the center of several discussions at JWP. We mourn with the St. Paul Public Schools community as it is recovering from a student stabbing followed by a drive-by shooting at the memorial service. In the days following those headlines, we heard about several districts statewide that were targets of “swatting” – a hoax 911 call was placed by an outsider, claiming the school was under attack.
We like to think that we in our small rural district are immune to the hoaxes and more importantly, to actual violence. But just two months ago, JWP was a target of a threat of violence. Several students received a possible threat of violence by Airdrop to their cell phones. In the tense moments that followed, school staff and students had to determine how to respond to be sure that everyone would be safe. Fortunately, with the help of law enforcement, it was determined that there was no weapon or immediate threat in the building.
Even though we were relatively safe that day, it was eye-opening for our school-community to have to respond in a real-life incident. We were not totally unprepared, though. At JWP, we use an emergency response program called A.L.I.C.E.--it’s an acronym for the strategies to use in many different situations in the building: Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, or Evacuate. Based on the type of threat and information about where and what the threat is, people in the building should choose the strategy that will keep them safest.
Throughout the school year, our School Resource Officer Steve Johnson presents age-appropriate situations for staff and students to think through and practice in order to prepare for threats in our building. We have practiced full lockdowns and evacuation drills, but this was the first time we implemented a relocation and reunification process. Even though we haven’t practiced those strategies in the past, I’m proud of the quick thinking and leadership of our staff, bus drivers, and local law enforcement to keep our kids safe throughout the relocation process.
As we looked back at the incident, we have identified areas for improvement. It isn’t enough these days to think that this type of thing won’t happen in our small town or in our school. We need to be prepared and continue to practice for worst-case scenarios. I certainly don’t hope for a “next time,” but I know that if there is a next time, we will be ready to respond.
Jeremy Erler is the superintendent for Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Public School.