Headlines around the state this last month have put school safety at the center of several discussions at JWP. We mourn with the St. Paul Public Schools community as it is recovering from a student stabbing followed by a drive-by shooting at the memorial service. In the days following those headlines, we heard about several districts statewide that were targets of “swatting” – a hoax 911 call was placed by an outsider, claiming the school was under attack.

Jeremy Erler is the superintendent for Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Public School.

