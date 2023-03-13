Minnesota's economic experts continued to express optimism in the latest budget forecast that was unveiled on February 27. They projected that Minnesota now has a $17.5 billion budget surplus. This is the amount left behind after you include the $1.6 billion in new spending that Democrats have already approved and has been signed into law, as well as inflation which totals roughly $1.42 billion.

Rep. John Petersburg represents District 19B as a Republican in the Minnesota House. He can be reached at 651-296-5368 or by email at rep.john.petersburg@house.mn.gov.

