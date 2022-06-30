Q. My zucchini plant is doing very well this summer, and I’ll have an abundance to harvest soon. How do I know when it’s ready to pick? Besides zucchini bread, what can I make with zucchini?
A. Zucchini has a mellow, grassy flavor and buttery texture and is a perfect addition to any meal or snack. Zucchini squash grow very quickly. If you are not careful, a tiny zucchini one day can turn into a monster squash a few days later. Check the plant daily so you can pick them at the perfect time. A zucchini is ready to harvest when it is 6 to 8 inches long. Some varieties are different, so check your seed packet for the ideal size for the type you are growing. Round varieties should be grown to about the size of a baseball.
Most zucchinis should be a rich, dark green color when they are picked. Other varieties will be white or yellow. Pick your zucchinis regularly, every day, or every other day in warm weather. This will stimulate new flowers and you will have a continuous harvest throughout the growing season. Sometimes a zucchini will hide and you won’t find it until it is a behemoth. Don’t worry! Large, overripe zucchinis are still edible, just scoop out the seeds and make into zucchini boats.
Whole zucchini can be kept in the fridge for 1 to 2 weeks. Place in the crisper drawer or inside a perforated plastic bag. Before cooking, rinse zucchini with water to remove any dirt and trim the ends.
Family-favorite ways to use zucchini include: baked parmesan zucchini fries, Mediterranean zucchini boats, stir fry, sautéed zucchini, zucchini fritters, zucchini bread, and zucchini pasta.
Not only is zucchini versatile, it is full of nutrient-rich vitamins and minerals
• Folate is an essential B vitamin necessary for producing red and white blood cells in bone marrow, producing DNA and RNA, and transforming carbohydrates into energy our bodies need.
• Potassium is one of the seven essential macrominerals. Potassium plays a role in our kidney, heart and muscle function, and the transmission of messages through the nervous system.
• Vitamin A is a vitamin that the body needs for growth and development. It is also vital for cell recognition, vision, immune function and reproduction. And it helps the heart, lungs, kidneys and other organs function correctly.
