Q. My seasonal allergies get so bad in the spring. Are there foods I should include or avoid to help ease my symptoms?
A. Beyond over-the-counter medications and saline washes, some foods may help relieve the symptoms of sinusitis – or even help prevent it. For example, bromelain in pineapple is thought to reduce inflammation by breaking up mucus in sinuses. Vitamin C in citrus fruits and vegetables reduces histamine, the chemical that prompts excessive inflammation when fighting hay fever and other allergens. Conversely, some foods should be avoided to prevent the inflammation and congestion associated w with sinusitis. Refined carbohydrates (baked goods, candy, sugared soft drinks) can worsen sinus pressure and congestion. Saturated fats (cheese, meats, full-fat dairy) can increase inflammation.
Proper hydration is also key: Drinking plenty of water thins mucus and keeps passageways moist. Sinuses are air-filled cavities that moisten and circulate the air we breathe. Normally, a small amount of watery mucus inside the sinuses traps and removes germs and irritants. Inflammation from allergens or infections swells passageways and increases mucus to cause congestion, runny nose, itchy eyes and pressure around the nose, forehead and eyes. These nutrients may relieve symptoms by reducing inflammation, boosting the immune system or lowering chemicals that cause allergy symptoms.
Bromelain: Pineapples are good sources of the digestive enzyme bromelain, which may diminish inflammation and break up mucus to alleviate nasal swelling and other sinusitis symptoms such as congestion.
Quercetin: Blackberries and blueberries contain the antioxidant quercetin, which preliminary research indicates my lessen allergy symptoms by preventing histamine release.
Vitamin E: This antioxidant in nuts, seeds, collard greens, spinach and asparagus reduces histamine production to relieve allergy symptoms such as runny nose.
Vitamin C: Bell peppers and citrus fruits such as oranges contribute vitamin C, another antioxidant that decreases levels of histamine, the chemical that provokes allergy symptoms.
Allium Cepa: Members of the onion family, including garlic and leeks, contain the chemical compound allium cepa. It may help reduce allergy symptoms by inhibiting histamine productions.
Probiotics: Greek yogurt and kefir have probiotics with “good” bacteria. They boost the immune system and assist in preventing pathogens from spreading into the sinuses.